Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Neutral Rating for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $190.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.08.

Get Alphabet alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $162.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $120.21 and a 52 week high of $191.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,765,346. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at $50,765,346. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total value of $125,126.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,623,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 180,867 shares of company stock valued at $29,878,106. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $787,000. New Hampshire Trust increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the second quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 43,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,963,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $359,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 58.4% in the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 6,374 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.