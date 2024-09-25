Cantor Fitzgerald Downgrades 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) to Neutral

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FDMT. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance

FDMT opened at $11.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.39. The company has a market cap of $594.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.80. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $36.25.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David Kirn sold 12,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $290,638.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,153 shares in the company, valued at $23,820,350.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, insider Scott Bizily sold 4,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $90,737.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,737 shares in the company, valued at $37,102.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Kirn sold 12,923 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $290,638.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,153 shares in the company, valued at $23,820,350.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,417 shares of company stock worth $486,883 over the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 21.3% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,051,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,941,000 after purchasing an additional 888,300 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,197,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,844,000 after purchasing an additional 104,148 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 25.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,339,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,551,000 after purchasing an additional 473,094 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $40,189,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 415.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 816,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,539,000 after purchasing an additional 658,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

