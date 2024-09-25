BWS Financial Comments on Garrett Motion Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GTX)

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at BWS Financial decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Garrett Motion in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 19th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. BWS Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Garrett Motion’s current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Garrett Motion’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.00 million. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.88) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:GTX opened at $8.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.15. Garrett Motion has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $10.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Garrett Motion by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Garrett Motion by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 46,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 24,368 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Garrett Motion by 324.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 169,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 129,195 shares during the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd grew its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 3,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $37,827.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,337,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,647,353.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Garrett Motion news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 3,779 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $37,827.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,337,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,647,353.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julia Steyn sold 14,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $122,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,781 shares in the company, valued at $471,659.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

