Brokers Set Expectations for European Commercial REIT’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:ERE)

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for European Commercial REIT in a report released on Wednesday, September 18th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst D. Chrystal expects that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the year. Ventum Cap Mkts currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock.

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$36.04 million for the quarter.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins raised European Commercial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Raymond James raised shares of European Commercial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

