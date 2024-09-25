Brokers Set Expectations for European Commercial REIT’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:ERE)

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for European Commercial REIT in a report released on Wednesday, September 18th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst D. Chrystal expects that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the year. Ventum Cap Mkts currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock.
European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$36.04 million for the quarter.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on ERE
European Commercial REIT Stock Performance
European Commercial REIT Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than European Commercial REIT
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for European Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.