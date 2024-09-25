Brokers Set Expectations for Electrovaya Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ELVA)

Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Electrovaya in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Campbell now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Electrovaya’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Electrovaya’s FY2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

ELVA has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Electrovaya from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Electrovaya in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Electrovaya Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of ELVA opened at $2.18 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.99. Electrovaya has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $4.58.

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $10.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 million. Electrovaya had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.02%.

About Electrovaya

Electrovaya Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties.

