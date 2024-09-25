Brokerages Set Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Price Target at $10.30

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.30.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXM. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Sprinklr by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,905,000 after buying an additional 27,652 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Sprinklr by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:CXM opened at $7.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.38. Sprinklr has a 1-year low of $7.23 and a 1-year high of $17.14.
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.
