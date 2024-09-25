Brokerages Set BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) PT at $14.17

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.17.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JMP Securities raised their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays raised their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 65,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX opened at $7.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.40. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $8.88.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $109.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.30 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

