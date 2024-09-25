Brokerages Set BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) PT at $14.17

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.17.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JMP Securities raised their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays raised their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.
Shares of NASDAQ BCRX opened at $7.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.40. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $8.88.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $109.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.30 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.
