Brian J. Wendling Sells 10,011 Shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 10,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $738,811.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Liberty Live Group Trading Up 7.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ LLYVA opened at $45.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.65 and a 200-day moving average of $38.21. Liberty Live Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.48 and a fifty-two week high of $46.18.
Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Liberty Live Group Company Profile
Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
