Brian J. Wendling Sells 10,011 Shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 10,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $738,811.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Liberty Live Group Trading Up 7.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LLYVA opened at $45.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.65 and a 200-day moving average of $38.21. Liberty Live Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.48 and a fifty-two week high of $46.18.

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLYVA. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,995,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Liberty Live Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 764,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,959,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,020,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Liberty Live Group by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,769,000 after buying an additional 54,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,040,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,413,000 after buying an additional 45,325 shares during the last quarter. 25.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

