Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.50

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Breedon Group Price Performance

Shares of BREE opened at GBX 422.10 ($5.65) on Wednesday. Breedon Group has a 52 week low of GBX 302.90 ($4.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 437 ($5.85). The firm has a market cap of £1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,503.57, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 412.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 394.29.

Get Breedon Group alerts:

About Breedon Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products primarily in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and internationally. It offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.

Receive News & Ratings for Breedon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breedon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.