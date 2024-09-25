Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.50

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Breedon Group Price Performance
Shares of BREE opened at GBX 422.10 ($5.65) on Wednesday. Breedon Group has a 52 week low of GBX 302.90 ($4.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 437 ($5.85). The firm has a market cap of £1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,503.57, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 412.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 394.29.
About Breedon Group
