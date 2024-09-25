BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF (ZWHC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF (TSE:ZWHC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF Stock Performance

BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF stock traded up 0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching 31.07. The company had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 781. BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of 27.09 and a fifty-two week high of 31.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 30.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of 29.69.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.