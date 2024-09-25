Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 81.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BITF. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Bitfarms from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3.25 to $2.30 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.66.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bitfarms

Bitfarms Trading Up 7.8 %

Bitfarms stock opened at $2.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.57 million, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 3.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a current ratio of 5.11. Bitfarms has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $3.91.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 62.79% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $41.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Bitfarms will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bitfarms

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BITF. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,837 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 58.1% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 28,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 10,457 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the second quarter valued at $38,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Bitfarms during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 20.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bitfarms

(Get Free Report)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.