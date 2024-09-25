Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Up 2,015.8 %

Shares of BBGI stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $304.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average of $0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $60.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.80 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 25.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BBGI Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Beasley Broadcast Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

