Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) CEO Sells $1,446,720.00 in Stock

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) CEO Sarah Boyce sold 32,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,446,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,325,172. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Sarah Boyce sold 28,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $1,213,800.00.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Sarah Boyce sold 28,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $1,118,040.00.

RNA stock opened at $44.00 on Wednesday. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $48.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.61.

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.11. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,381.82% and a negative return on equity of 32.89%. The company had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 million. On average, research analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Avidity Biosciences by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 545,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 30,674 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Avidity Biosciences by 456.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Avidity Biosciences by 202.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $592,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RNA. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avidity Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.75.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

