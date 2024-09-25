Australian Agricultural Company Limited (ASX:AAC) Insider Acquires A$48,812.40 in Stock

Australian Agricultural Company Limited (ASX:AACGet Free Report) insider David Harris purchased 34,866 shares of Australian Agricultural stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.40 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of A$48,812.40 ($33,433.15).

Australian Agricultural Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.55, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 5.68.

About Australian Agricultural

Australian Agricultural Company Limited produces and sells cattle and beef in Australia. The company engages in owning, operating, and developing pastoral properties; and produces beef, including breeding, backgrounding, and feedlotting. It provides its products under the Westholme and Darling Downs brands.

