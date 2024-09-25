Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Director Sells $962,000.00 in Stock

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) Director William F. Leimkuhler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $962,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,448,962.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Argan Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of AGX stock opened at $95.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.82 and a 200 day moving average of $69.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 0.51. Argan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.74 and a 52 week high of $97.66.

Get Argan alerts:

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. Argan had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $227.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.05 million. The business’s revenue was up 60.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Argan Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Argan

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Argan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Argan in the second quarter worth $41,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Argan in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Argan during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Argan by 3,321.4% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Argan by 84.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AGX. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Argan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Read Our Latest Report on Argan

Argan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.