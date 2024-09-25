Andrew Dudum Sells 45,767 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Dudum sold 45,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $747,375.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,354.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Andrew Dudum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $2,750,209.28.

On Monday, August 5th, Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $3,110,985.36.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $3,919,426.00.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIMS opened at $17.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.13. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,727.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 679.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 5,944.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 55.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter worth $142,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HIMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

