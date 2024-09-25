Analyzing LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) and Halberd (OTCMKTS:HALB)

Halberd (OTCMKTS:HALB – Get Free Report) and LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Halberd and LianBio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halberd N/A N/A N/A LianBio N/A -33.17% -30.19%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Halberd and LianBio”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halberd N/A N/A N/A ($0.01) -0.60 LianBio N/A N/A -$110.29 million ($0.81) -0.38

Analyst Recommendations

Halberd is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LianBio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Halberd and LianBio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Halberd 0 0 0 0 N/A LianBio 1 1 1 0 2.00

LianBio has a consensus target price of $5.33, suggesting a potential upside of 1,649.78%. Given LianBio’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LianBio is more favorable than Halberd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.8% of LianBio shares are owned by institutional investors. 75.6% of Halberd shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of LianBio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Halberd

Halberd Corporation, a biotech company, develops treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. It offers treatments for post traumatic stress disorder/chronic traumatic encephalopathy, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, cancer, blood-borne, and cerebrospinal fluid related diseases. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Jackson Center, Pennsylvania.

About LianBio

LianBio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis and meibomian gland disease; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor and NX-13 for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus. It has a partnership with Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and commercialize TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis; and Nanobiotix S.A. to develop and commercialize NBTXR3, a radioenhancer designed to be injected directly into a malignant tumor prior to standard radiotherapy. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

