Analysts Set Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Price Target at $44.40

Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WTRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

NYSE:WTRG opened at $37.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Essential Utilities has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $41.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.85.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 28.74% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $434.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Essential Utilities will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.3255 dividend. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

Insider Activity at Essential Utilities

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $87,661.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,425.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Utilities

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the second quarter valued at about $630,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Essential Utilities by 5.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 2.2% in the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.