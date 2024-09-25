Analysts Set Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Price Target at $140.00

Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVLT. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Commvault Systems from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Commvault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of CVLT opened at $152.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 0.60. Commvault Systems has a 1 year low of $63.70 and a 1 year high of $157.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.90.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 32.16%. The business had revenue of $224.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Commvault Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Commvault Systems will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Allison Pickens sold 1,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $189,592.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,389.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Allison Pickens sold 1,232 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $189,592.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,389.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 17,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $2,621,414.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,251,342.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Commvault Systems by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 472,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,712,000 after purchasing an additional 12,624 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,881 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,134,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,182,000 after buying an additional 32,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

