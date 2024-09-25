Analysts Set Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) PT at $132.00

Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $131.60.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ATKR shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Atkore from $183.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Atkore from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Atkore from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Atkore from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

ATKR stock opened at $85.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Atkore has a twelve month low of $80.11 and a twelve month high of $194.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.96.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $822.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.16 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 36.96% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Atkore will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Atkore’s payout ratio is currently 7.98%.

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $47,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,370.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

