Analysts Set Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Price Target at C$105.14

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$105.14.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AEM shares. National Bankshares set a C$104.00 price target on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AEM

Insider Activity at Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

In related news, Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 2,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.84, for a total value of C$223,680.00. In other news, Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.84, for a total value of C$223,680.00. Also, Senior Officer Dominique Girard sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.33, for a total transaction of C$1,147,630.00. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $10,816,850 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at C$112.88 on Wednesday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of C$59.36 and a 12 month high of C$114.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$56.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.44, a P/E/G ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$106.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$93.74.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.27 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.36 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 5.5012201 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.547 per share. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 137.34%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Free Report

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.