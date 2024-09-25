Analysts Offer Predictions for Trupanion, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Trupanion in a research note issued on Thursday, September 19th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Trupanion’s current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Trupanion’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Trupanion from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded Trupanion to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Trupanion from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on Trupanion from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Trupanion from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trupanion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TRUP

Trupanion Price Performance

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $42.35 on Monday. Trupanion has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.17 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Trupanion by 2.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Trupanion by 1.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 31,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Trupanion by 1.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Trupanion by 2.0% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 43,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Trupanion by 12.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Trupanion

In related news, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $27,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Margaret Tooth sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $348,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,984 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $27,596.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,764 shares of company stock worth $405,238. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trupanion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.