Analysts Offer Predictions for Sangoma Technologies Co.’s FY2026 Earnings (TSE:STC)

Sangoma Technologies Co. (TSE:STC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Sangoma Technologies in a report released on Thursday, September 19th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Sangoma Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on Sangoma Technologies from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

Shares of STC opened at C$7.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,902.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Sangoma Technologies has a 1-year low of C$3.00 and a 1-year high of C$8.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$4.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.04.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications in the United States of America and internationally. The company offers communications platforms comprising pure cloud and hybrid unified communications as a service, and on-premises systems; retail and wholesale SIP trunking, as well as fax as a service; Sangoma TeamHub, a unified communications and collaboration platform for business productivity; Sangoma Meet, a multi-party video conferencing platform; and Sangoma CX, a cloud-native contact center suite that enables businesses to manage inbound interactions across multiple channels.

