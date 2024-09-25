American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $3.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $4.60.
American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 million. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 5.39%. On average, analysts forecast that American Shared Hospital Services will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile
American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
