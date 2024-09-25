American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Price Performance

American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $3.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $4.60.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 million. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 5.39%. On average, analysts forecast that American Shared Hospital Services will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 13,201 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Featured Articles

