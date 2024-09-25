Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) PT Raised to $42.00 at Robert W. Baird

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.26% from the company’s current price.

AMRC has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Ameresco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ameresco from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.46.

NYSE:AMRC opened at $37.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.21. Ameresco has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $42.82.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $437.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.75 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $132,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,823.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,221 shares of company stock worth $140,814. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the first quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ameresco by 187.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 68,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 44,882 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Ameresco during the first quarter worth $12,065,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 35.4% in the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 142,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 37,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,009,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

