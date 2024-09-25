Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on October 15th

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.
Algonquin Power & Utilities has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% annually over the last three years. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a dividend payout ratio of 70.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities to earn $0.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.3%.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance
Shares of AQN opened at $5.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.97. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $6.90.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently weighed in on AQN shares. National Bank Financial raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.33.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Algonquin Power & Utilities
About Algonquin Power & Utilities
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Algonquin Power & Utilities
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- 4 Catalysts Poised to Push Caterpillar Stock to Record Highs
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Why Small-Cap Stocks Could Be Ready to Outperform After Rate Cuts
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- FedEx Stock Dips: Why Analysts See a Quick Rebound Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.