Albion Enterprise VCT (AAEV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 13.50 on October 25th

Albion Enterprise VCT (LON:AAEV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 13.50 ($0.18) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from Albion Enterprise VCT’s previous dividend of $3.14. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Albion Enterprise VCT Price Performance
Albion Enterprise VCT stock opened at GBX 126 ($1.69) on Wednesday. Albion Enterprise VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 113 ($1.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 128 ($1.71). The stock has a market capitalization of £140.00 million, a PE ratio of 4,200.00 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 123.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 120.94.
About Albion Enterprise VCT
