Albion Enterprise VCT (AAEV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 13.50 on October 25th

Albion Enterprise VCT (LON:AAEV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 13.50 ($0.18) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from Albion Enterprise VCT’s previous dividend of $3.14. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Albion Enterprise VCT stock opened at GBX 126 ($1.69) on Wednesday. Albion Enterprise VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 113 ($1.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 128 ($1.71). The stock has a market capitalization of £140.00 million, a PE ratio of 4,200.00 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 123.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 120.94.

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in early and growth stage investments. It seeks to invest in the information technology, software, pharmaceutical services, leisure sector, healthcare technology and fintech sector related companies. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, banking and agriculture.

