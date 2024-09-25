AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) PT Raised to C$10.00 at BMO Capital Markets

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s previous close.

AGF.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. Desjardins set a C$12.00 target price on AGF Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$10.75 to C$11.25 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$11.18.

Shares of AGF.B opened at C$8.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$552.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.71. AGF Management has a 52 week low of C$6.30 and a 52 week high of C$9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.60, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.58.

In other AGF Management news, Director Cybele Negris purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.15 per share, with a total value of C$48,900.00. In related news, Director Cybele Negris acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.15 per share, with a total value of C$48,900.00. Also, Director Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.99 per share, with a total value of C$99,833.75. Insiders have acquired 52,885 shares of company stock worth $421,964 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.74% of the company’s stock.

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

