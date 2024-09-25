AAR (NYSE:AIR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $661.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.60 million. AAR had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS.

AAR Stock Performance

Shares of AIR opened at $65.99 on Wednesday. AAR has a 1 year low of $54.71 and a 1 year high of $76.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of AAR in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of AAR from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of AAR in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

Featured Articles

