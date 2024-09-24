XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $117.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded XOMA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ XOMA opened at $27.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.90. The company has a market capitalization of $315.30 million, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.93. XOMA has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $30.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 8.71 and a quick ratio of 8.71.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 million. XOMA had a negative net margin of 128.59% and a negative return on equity of 24.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that XOMA will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 55.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in XOMA during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in XOMA by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in XOMA by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. 95.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

