Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target to $95.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.11.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on FOUR

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $86.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.85. Shift4 Payments has a 52 week low of $42.91 and a 52 week high of $92.30.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $320.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.10 million. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Shift4 Payments

In other news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 20,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $1,626,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,874,566.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $1,032,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,827,693.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $1,626,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,874,566.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 79.0% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 27.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments

(Get Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.