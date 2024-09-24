Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.17.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Vale from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Vale from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 5th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,965,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,029,000 after purchasing an additional 142,106 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Vale by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vale by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 28,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Vale by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 104,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 39,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VALE opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Vale has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $16.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.47. The stock has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Vale had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. Analysts anticipate that Vale will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.3698 dividend. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.1%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.09%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

