uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on QURE. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of uniQure from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of uniQure to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.40.

uniQure Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $5.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.68 and its 200 day moving average is $5.64. The company has a market cap of $245.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 7.36. uniQure has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $11.35.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 158.09% and a negative net margin of 1,027.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in uniQure by 58.5% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of uniQure by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in uniQure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in uniQure during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in uniQure by 130.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 14,454 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

