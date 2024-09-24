Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Lowered to $275.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on UNP. Daiwa America lowered Union Pacific from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Loop Capital lowered Union Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $276.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $258.79.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of UNP opened at $244.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.61 and a 200 day moving average of $238.95. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $199.33 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The firm has a market cap of $148.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 51.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,787.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Pacific

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 211.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Union Pacific

(Get Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.