UBS Group Raises Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target to $91.00

Southern (NYSE:SO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $90.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SO. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Southern from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Southern from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Southern from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.33.

Southern Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $90.52 on Friday. Southern has a 52-week low of $61.56 and a 52-week high of $90.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.41 and a 200 day moving average of $79.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Southern had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southern will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, EVP Sterling A. Jr. Spainhour sold 2,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total value of $211,796.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Southern news, EVP Sterling A. Jr. Spainhour sold 2,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total value of $211,796.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $535,509.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,620,831.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,845 shares of company stock worth $2,266,455 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SO. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Southern by 62.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 3,628.6% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

