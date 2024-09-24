The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Underperform

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Free Report) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWGAY opened at $8.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.52. The Swatch Group has a 12 month low of $8.73 and a 12 month high of $13.73.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

