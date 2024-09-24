Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Truist Financial

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TCBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an outperform rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $71.71 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $52.89 and a 1 year high of $74.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $472.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $82,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,812.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $279,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,009.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $82,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,812.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 43,500 shares of company stock worth $876,400 in the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 426.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth $50,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 123,750.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

