TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.51.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTI shares. StockNews.com lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on TechnipFMC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TechnipFMC

In related news, CAO David Light sold 5,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $153,001.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,692.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

Shares of FTI opened at $27.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 58.23 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.92. TechnipFMC has a 52-week low of $18.33 and a 52-week high of $29.85.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

About TechnipFMC

(Get Free Report

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Articles

