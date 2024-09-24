StockNews.com Lowers Delek US (NYSE:DK) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

DK has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Delek US from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Delek US from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Delek US in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an underperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Delek US from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Delek US presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.73.

Delek US Stock Performance

Shares of DK opened at $19.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.11. Delek US has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $33.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Delek US will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Avigal Soreq purchased 5,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.42 per share, for a total transaction of $115,393.42. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 188,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,950.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek US

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Delek US in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the second quarter worth approximately $19,806,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 126.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 10,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 71.5% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 140,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 58,627 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Further Reading

