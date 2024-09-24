StockNews.com Lowers Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

CTSH has been the topic of several other reports. Daiwa America raised Cognizant Technology Solutions to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $76.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.34. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $62.14 and a twelve month high of $80.27.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.85%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total transaction of $495,584.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,812.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 533 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

