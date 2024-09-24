StockNews.com Lowers AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AZO. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating and set a $2,600.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,900.00 to $3,350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $3,200.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3,129.44.

AutoZone stock opened at $3,051.22 on Friday. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $2,375.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3,256.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,107.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,009.58. The stock has a market cap of $52.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,976,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Team Hewins LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

