StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
S&W Seed Price Performance
S&W Seed stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.35. S&W Seed has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
About S&W Seed
