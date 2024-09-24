StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

SenesTech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNES opened at $2.40 on Friday. SenesTech has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $78.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.87.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.20) by $0.12. SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 168.64% and a negative net margin of 464.09%. The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($84.03) earnings per share.

About SenesTech

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

