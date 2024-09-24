StockNews.com Downgrades Cencora (NYSE:COR) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cencora (NYSE:COR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on COR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Cencora from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Leerink Partners reissued an outperform rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $256.67.

COR stock opened at $228.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $234.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.04. Cencora has a fifty-two week low of $178.21 and a fifty-two week high of $247.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.44.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.16. Cencora had a return on equity of 266.60% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $74.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cencora will post 13.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.32%.

In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total transaction of $357,482.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,656,970.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $2,388,900.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at $63,323,746.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total transaction of $357,482.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,656,970.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,450,399 shares of company stock worth $1,070,392,799 over the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Cencora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,212,508,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,307,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

