StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VSTO. Aegis raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 19th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Vista Outdoor stock opened at $39.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -356.82 and a beta of 0.81. Vista Outdoor has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $41.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.08.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $644.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 815,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,110,000 after buying an additional 18,442 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $9,884,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 71,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 13,373 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 16,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 445.4% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 107,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 88,181 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The Kinetic Group segment designs, develops, distributes, and manufactures ammunition, primers, and components for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and the military.

