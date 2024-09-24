StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Top Ships Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Top Ships stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. Top Ships has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $18.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Top Ships

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Top Ships stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,004 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of Top Ships as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Top Ships Company Profile

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.

