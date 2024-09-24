StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Down 1.2 %

TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.93. TherapeuticsMD has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $3.15.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About TherapeuticsMD

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXMD. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $612,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP raised its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 636,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 101,282 shares in the last quarter. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

