SMC Entertainment (OTCMKTS:SMCE) versus DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Critical Contrast

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) and SMC Entertainment (OTCMKTS:SMCE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares DoubleDown Interactive and SMC Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoubleDown Interactive 34.85% 15.62% 14.27% SMC Entertainment N/A -8.75% -235.79%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DoubleDown Interactive and SMC Entertainment”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DoubleDown Interactive $332.46 million 2.01 $100.89 million $2.15 6.28 SMC Entertainment N/A N/A -$1.56 million N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

DoubleDown Interactive has higher revenue and earnings than SMC Entertainment.

DoubleDown Interactive has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SMC Entertainment has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for DoubleDown Interactive and SMC Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoubleDown Interactive 0 0 4 0 3.00 SMC Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A

DoubleDown Interactive presently has a consensus price target of $20.08, suggesting a potential upside of 48.66%. Given DoubleDown Interactive’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DoubleDown Interactive is more favorable than SMC Entertainment.

Summary

DoubleDown Interactive beats SMC Entertainment on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers. The company was formerly known as The8Games Co., Ltd. and changed its name to DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. in December 2019. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of DoubleU Games Co., Ltd.

About SMC Entertainment

SMC Entertainment, Inc. focuses on the acquisition and support of financial technology companies in the United States. The company develops and provides technology that combines artificial intelligence (AI) /machine learning (ML) driven Quantitative investing (IQ Engine) with AI-enabled wealth management tools; and offers IQ Engine, an AI driven contextual analyzer that creates a repository of various equity research. It markets a software-as-a-service (SaaS) proprietary platform for certified public accountants, financial institutions, and registered investment advisors. The company was formerly known as SMC Recordings, Inc. and changed its name to SMC Entertainment, Inc. in May 2011. SMC Entertainment, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

