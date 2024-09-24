REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RGNX. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on REGENXBIO from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, REGENXBIO presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.91.

Shares of RGNX stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. REGENXBIO has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.22.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.24. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 68.21% and a negative net margin of 270.74%. The company had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.66) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that REGENXBIO will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Argeris N. Karabelas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $112,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,286 shares in the company, valued at $127,193.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Argeris N. Karabelas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $112,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,193.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth T. Mills sold 2,210 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $30,431.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 408,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,618,641.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,279 shares of company stock valued at $875,634. 13.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,878,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 174.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 67,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 43,070 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,226,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,025,000 after purchasing an additional 34,385 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter worth about $6,146,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $377,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

