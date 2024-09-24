Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RDDT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Reddit in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Reddit from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Reddit from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Reddit from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Reddit from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.12.

Reddit Price Performance

Shares of Reddit stock opened at $65.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.31. Reddit has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $78.08.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $281.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reddit will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Reddit news, Director Mary Porter Gale sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $790,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,349,933.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $755,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 672,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,293,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Porter Gale sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $790,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,349,933.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,993 shares of company stock worth $17,869,459 in the last 90 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reddit

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDDT. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Reddit during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,051,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,167,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,015,000. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,990,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Reddit by 117.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 847,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,174,000 after purchasing an additional 457,588 shares during the period.

Reddit Company Profile

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

